Munition Explodes In Mykolaiv Region, Two Young Men Are Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv region, two young men aged 18 and 19 were hospitalized with multiple injuries. A munition they found in a field exploded in the hands of one of them.

This was reported by the communication department of the Mykolaiv regional police , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening of April 26, a medical institution reported to the duty unit of the police department No. 2 of the Bashtanka district department that two young men aged 18 and 19 with mine-blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds had been hospitalized. The police found out that the young men had been injured during field work when one of them found and picked up an unknown object that immediately detonated," the statement said.

They noted that the victims sustained numerous injuries as a result of the explosion and are in hospital. Their lives are currently not in danger.

At the scene, explosive experts found and removed fragments and remnants of metal parts from the fuse to the "Uragan" warhead.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcers once again urged residents of Bashtanka district to be extremely cautious when detecting unknown objects, especially in the de-occupied territories and in places where active hostilities were taking place. People should refrain from visiting areas that have not been surveyed by sappers.

