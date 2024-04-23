UAE-BASED ACLAIMED EXPLORER, JULIE LEWIS, PUBLISHES SECOND LIFE-LEADERSHIP BOOK

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair chosen as launchpad for Uncharted Waters.

UAE-based second time author, Julie M Lewis, has chosen the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair as the global launch pad for her latest book, Uncharted Waters.

The title is a metaphor for stepping into unfamiliar, unknown, and unexplored territory providing the perfect channel for Julie – an acclaimed explorer and an expert on resilience, natural wellbeing, and strength-based leadership – to offer practical guidelines in the navigation of everyday realities.

The cross-genre page turner carries the sub-title 'discover your hidden depths' in a nod to Julie's belief that water holds the answers to many of life's challenges, and she should know as she attempted the English Channel open-water swim in 2018.

Indeed, each of the 300 pages is punctuated with lived experiences as Julie, a sought-after keynote speaker, elegantly weaves stories plucked from the centre of business, community, and family.

This makes Uncharted Waters a flexible read as it is integrating autobiographical storytelling with workshop-style actions.

Throughout Julie offers gripping, often profound insights to encourage self-reflection in leadership and life. The book also features QR codes to meditations and videos to encourage interaction and practice, alongside ample opportunity for the reader to journal.

A pre-launch book reviewer described Uncharted Waters as 'a compass to a more fulling and connected life...'.

Uncharted Waters will launch at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, known as a hub of opportunity for prolific creators, creatives, and reading fans, on April 29th, 2024. The Fair runs until May 5 and Julie will be present most days.

Julie M Lewis is an international professional speaker, seasoned explorer, and bestselling author. She has been based in the UAE for more than two decades and is most at home in nature – desert, ocean, mountains, and forests. She loves helping individuals, teams and organisations unlock their highest, healthiest, and most resilient potential.

Julie has more than two decades experience taking groups of leaders and entrepreneurs to both the Arctic and Antarctica. Her mission is to further enable the discovery of Self in the extremes of nature, as well as embrace the power of collaboration and teamwork.

And, in a world where 70% of the Earth is covered in water, through Uncharted Waters Julie is on a mission to share the insights found hidden within its depths.

Julie says:“When we look at life, business, and our relationships through the element of water, without a doubt, there are many fascinating lessons to be learnt.”

In Uncharted Waters, her second book after Moving Mountains, Julie reflects that water is at the centre of economic and social development, suggesting that water is vital to maintain health, grow food, generate energy, manage the environment, and create jobs.

“Water, rather than oil and gold, is the new currency,” she concludes.



Julie is also the bestselling author of Moving Mountains: Discover the Mountain in You (Panoma Press, 2016). After climbing her first mountain in 2002, she set up the Middle East's first female-led expedition company, Mountain High, a Dubai-based organisation dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human potential and fostering a deeper connection to nature.

About The Book:

Uncharted Waters is an invitation to explore the many ways WATER can teach important life lessons about embracing change, facing challenges, finding flow, and building resilience.

A dive into the pages, opens a powerful journey of self-reflection and personal growth through thought-provoking journal prompts, inspirational quotes, insights, and stories.

This is more than a book: it's a compass and guide to a more fulfilling and connected life. It's a timely and timeless call for taking action to protect and preserve water so it can take care of us for many generations to come.

Take the plunge, discover your hidden depths and sail into an ocean of new possibilities. Remember you are water and water always finds a way.



The book features a Foreword by Dr Brian Luke Seaward, PhD, a well-known author, speaker, and expert in the field of stress management and mind-body- spirit healing. Uncharted Waters also includes an Afterword by Dr Wallace J Nichols, marine biologist and author of Blue Mind.

“Put Julie's ideas into practice, and your relationship with yourself,

each other, and life on our water planet will deepen.” Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, Author of Blue Mind