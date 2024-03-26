Lower House Passes Draft General Pardon Law

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House passed on Tuesday the draft general pardon law 2024 as referred from the government with no amendments.



The MPs expressed their gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for directing the government to issue a general pardon, especially in such circumstances, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



His Majesty on March 20 directed the government to prepare a draft general pardon law and to proceed with its constitutional procedures.

The Royal directives came on the occasion of the silver jubilee of His Majesty's assumption of his constitutional powers and his accession to the throne.



Lawmakers demanded that the general pardon cover all cases involving reconciliation, except those compromising honour and national security, adding that the bill should include the largest number of cases involving personal rights waivers.



They also called for including murder cases if they are associated with reconciliation, stating that if there is reconciliation in a murder case, it should be included in the general pardon.



They pointed out that there is a parliamentary memorandum signed by more than 30 deputies to add crimes to the draft law, which had been included in the general pardon laws issued in 2011 and 2019, provided they were associated with reconciliation.



The MPs stressed the need to expand exemptions from fines related to university student loans and agricultural loans, calling for drug use and trafficking cases to be included in the bill, provided that it is for the first time and that those involved are not affiliated with regional networks affecting Jordan.



The lawmakers also called for including arms smuggling into Palestine in the bill.



In response to remarks by MPs, Justice Minister Ahmad Ziadat said that the government had adhered to the Royal directives regarding the principles and criteria of the bill, explaining that there is no room to talk about including loans in the draft law due to the civil obligations resulting from them.