Anti-Dumping Probe Initiated On Aluminium Foil Imports From China

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 26 (KNN) The Indian government has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of aluminium foil used for packaging food products from China.

The move comes after domestic producers alleged dumping of the product from the neighbouring country, causing material injury to the domestic industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) and the investigation arm of the Commerce Ministry, will conduct the probe following a complaint filed by major Indian aluminium foil manufacturers.

These include Hindalco Industries, Shyam Sel & Power Ltd, Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, Ravi Raj Foils, GLS Foils Product, and LSKB Aluminium Foils.

If the DGTR establishes that dumped imports have caused material injury to the domestic industry, it may recommend imposing anti-dumping duties on the inbound aluminium foil shipments from China.

Such duties aim to create a level playing field for Indian producers against foreign competition.

India has previously imposed anti-dumping measures on several products from various countries, including China, to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair trade practices and a surge in cheap imports.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) sanctions anti-dumping duties under its multilateral regime to promote fair trade among member nations.

The outcome of this probe will not only determine the fate of aluminium foil imports from China but also set a precedent for future trade actions.

(KNN Bureau)