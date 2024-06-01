Mahindra And Mahindra SUV Sales Up 31 Pc In May

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India's leading auto company, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced its overall sales figure (including commercial and passenger) for May 2024.

Last month, M&M's overall sales figure stood at 71,682 including exports with 17 per cent growth.

In the SUV segment, Mahindra registered sales of 43,218 in the domestic market, a growth of 31 per cent, and overall, 44,283 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 19,826.

According to Veejay Nakra, President of Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.,“We sold a total of 43,218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31 per cent and 71,682 total vehicles, a 17 per cent growth over last year."

He further said, "From 15th May, we opened bookings for the newly launched SUV the XUV3XO. We have received an overwhelming response from customers."

"Within the first hour of opening bookings, XUV3XO crossed the 50,000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown us reiterates the strong disruptive proposition of the new SUV. We have started deliveries from 26th May,” Nakra added.