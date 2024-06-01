India Aims To Strengthen Quality Infrastructure For Better Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, June 1 (KNN)

The Indian is taking steps to improve the quality of goods manufactured and exported from the country, according to the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

In a report released on Friday, GTRI recommended measures such as adopting international standards, using risk-based regulations, and developing modern infrastructure to enhance the quality of Indian products and boost their export competitiveness.

The report also suggested providing support to small and medium enterprises, avoiding quality control orders from becoming non-tariff barriers, conducting regulatory impact assessments, developing globally acceptable standards, and inking mutual recognition pacts with trading partners.

The report comes as India has issued over 140 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and Compulsory Registration Orders (CROs) covering more than 550 products in recent years.

These orders aim to curb imports of substandard goods and promote domestic manufacturing of high-quality products for export.

"Issuance of over 140 QCOs covering over 550 products in the past 7 years have created challenges for firms and government agencies alike," said Ajay Srivastava, Founder of GTRI. "This calls for an urgent need to upgrade India's quality infrastructure."

Key recommendations include adopting and aligning Indian standards with international ones, like those of ISO and IEC.

The report also suggests seeking international accreditation for certifications by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), providing financial assistance and technical guidance to help small and medium enterprises comply with QCOs and CROs, and conducting regulatory impact assessments to ensure regulations are effective and not burdensome.

Additionally, it recommends signing mutual recognition agreements with major trading partners to facilitate smoother international trade.

"Implementing these recommendations will improve quality systems in India, reduce the burden on small firms, and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian industries," Srivastava stated.

(KNN Bureau)