Panama Receives Helicopters From USA To Combat Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) At the Octavio Rodríguez air base in Panama Pacifico, President Laurentino Cortizo received eight helicopters from a United States cooperation program, which will be used to combat drug trafficking.

The aircraft have a cost 11.3 million dollars, which were made available by the United States through the International Office of Anti-Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States Embassy in Panama.







Cortizo thanked the US government through its representation in Panama and recalled the good relations of cooperation and goodwill that exist between both countries.

The president highlighted that the air capacity that the country has contributes to greater efficiency in the operations of the National Aeronaval Service, especially in the fight against drug trafficking and irregular migration.





With this delivery, six single-engine UH-1S helicopters are replaced by the INL-SENAN Aviation Program, to be incorporated into the flight line.

These new aircraft also contribute to reinforcing relief operations at binational posts, as well as humanitarian tasks that include search and rescue and aeromedical evacuations.