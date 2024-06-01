7 Upcoming Smartphones Launching In June 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For those who are interested in both domestically and internationally, June is looking to be a busy month. Customers will have an abundance of options thanks to new gadgets that appeal to various niches.



June is shaping up to be an action-packed month for enthusiasts in India and abroad. With new devices catering to different market segments, buyers will be spoiled for choice. As always, stay tuned for the official launch details, complete specs, and final pricing of these upcoming smartphones.



Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo has announced that on June 6, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the company's first foldable smartphone in India, would be unveiled at an event. The smartphone is probably going to include an 8.03-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display, which has a peak brightness of 4500 nits, a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, and a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels. In the meanwhile, the phone has a 6.53-inch AMOLED external display with 1172 x 2748 pixel resolution.

The most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, built on the 4nm technology, might power the smartphone together with an Adreno 750 GPU to perform all graphics-intensive activities.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Xiaomi has announced that on June 12, it would introduce the first-ever CIVI series gadget to India. A 6.55-inch 12-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels is most likely what the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will have.

It could also have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits.

The 14 CIVI may be equipped with the Adreno 735 GPU and operate on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen CPU, which is built on a 4nm technology.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus is rumoured to be prepping two Nord devices for an India launch in June - the Nord 4 5G and the cheaper Nord CE 4 Lite.

The Nord CE 4 Lite details are thin, but it may have a 6.6" AMOLED, 5500mAh battery, and 50MP camera.

It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 4



The Nord 4 is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V with specs like a 6.7" 120Hz AMOLED, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 50MP main camera, and 5500mAh battery with 100W charging.

It is said to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core processor and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro

It is anticipated to be the first phone to have an IP69 classification and to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ (1240x2772p) curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an in-display fingerprint reader. It can endure splashes from high-pressure water and can last about 30 minutes underwater at a depth of up to two metres.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging are anticipated to be included within.

OnePlus 12

Glacial White

On June 6, OnePlus is scheduled to introduce a new limited-edition OnePlus 12 Glacial White series in India. The OnePlus 12 on the new limited edition phone has a snow-white rear panel. The back casing and the chromium-finished metallic mid-frame and camera module complement each other wonderfully. The new OnePlus 12 Glacial White has the same features as the previous model that was released earlier this year.