Bengali Actress-Ex MP Nusrat Jahan Casts Her Vote In Kolkata, Flaunts Inked Finger

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Bengali and former Trinamool (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Saturday exercised her rights during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha 2024.

After casting her vote at a polling booth in Abdul Wahid Memorial School in Shikarpur, Kolkata, West Bengal, the actress and politician, who was dressed in traditional Indian wear, posed for shutterbugs, proudly displaying her inked finger.

Nusrat made her debut in Bengali cinema with 'Shotru' alongside Jeet in 2011. Her second film, 'Khoka 420', was released in 2013. She has since appeared in films such as 'Khiladi', 'Sondhey Namaar Aagey', 'Jamai 420', 'Power', 'Love Express', 'Bolo Dugga Maiki', 'Asur', and 'SOS Kolkata'.