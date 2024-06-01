Kerala: Organ Trade Ringleader Arrested From Hyderabad; Brought To Aluva For Interrogation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The main mastermind behind the case of human trafficking for international organ trade has been apprehended by a Special Investigation Team. The leader of the racket was arrested in Hyderabad. Sabith Nassar, the prime suspect in the case, provided crucial information about him being a resident of Hyderabad. Acting on this intelligence, the special investigation team swiftly moved to Hyderabad and made the arrest.

The investigating team reported that Ballamkonda Ramaprasad, also known as Prathapan, has been arrested. He was brought to Aluva for questioning and is currently in the custody of the Aluva Police. Ramaprasad's method involved finding people online and persuading them to become organ donors. He revealed that only one victim is from Kerala, while most of the victims are from Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. The police have also discovered his connection to an Iranian group.

On the last day, the police investigation team reached Hyderabad in search of the accused. During the subsequent investigation, they obtained crucial information about an international trafficking group. It was discovered that the primary accused, Sabith Nassar, initially established contact with the organ trafficking gang in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the fourth accused in the case, Madhu, a native of Aluva, is currently in Iran. The investigation team has decided to issue a blue corner notice to facilitate his return to India.

