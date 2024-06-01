Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Casts His Vote In Ludhiana With Parents

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday cast his vote in Ludhiana, Punjab, where is underway for 13 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase.

“Voted in Ludhiana with parents,” Aggarwal posted on X social platform, with an image where he is seen with his parents.

Aggarwal was born and brought up in Ludhiana and earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in 2008.

He started his career with Microsoft and in January 2011, Aggarwal co-founded Ola Cabs with Ankit Bhati in Bengaluru.

Last month, he announced that the ride-hailing platform's entire workload has been shifted from Microsoft Azure cloud service to his own Cloud 'Krutrim'.

The move came after Aggarwal had a frustrating experience with the Microsoft-owned professional network LinkedIn, as the platform deleted his posts without notifying him.

Meanwhile, Punjab registered 9.64 per cent polling in the first two hours.

Punjab had recorded a voter turnout of 65.96 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.