Kia India Reports 3.9 Pc Sales Growth In May, Surpasses 2.5 Lakh Export Milestone

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Kia India on Saturday said it has registered the sale of 19,500 units in May, a growth of over 3.9 per cent (year-on-year) compared to 18,766 units in the corresponding month of the last year.

The automaker said it also dispatched 2,304 units from India to overseas markets in the month, taking the production figure of Kia to 21,804 units.

With this, the company surpassed the 2.5 lakh export milestone to over 100 countries, it said in a statement.

Seltos contributed the majority, with almost 60 per cent of exports from India accounted for by the model. Sonet and Carens followed Seltos with 34 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, of the overseas dispatches.

"With a robust network expansion strategy in place, we shall continue to grow in the rest of the year and cross 1 million domestic sales milestone soon," said Hardeep Singh Brar, SVP and Head Sales and Marketing at Kia India.

Launched in January 2024, the new Sonet emerged as the highest-selling model for Kia India in May, with 7,433 units, closely followed by Seltos and Carens with 6,736 and 5,316 units, respectively.

"So far in this year, we have been aggressive in introducing new competitive variants of our models, which has contributed significantly to our sales," said Brar.

The company has sold more than 9.8 lakh units in the domestic market, with Seltos contributing almost 50 per cent of the total.

Kia India commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units.