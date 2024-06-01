'No Truth To This News': Ridhima Pandit Addresses Wedding Rumours With Alleged Boyfriend Shubman Gill (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV Ridhima Pandit has responded to rumours about her alleged upcoming marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill. Following reports that claimed the "Bahu Hamari Rajinikant" star would wed Gill in December 2024, Ridhima has set the record straight, asserting that these claims are false.

Who is Ridhima Pandit?

Ridhima Pandit is known for her roles in popular television shows such as "Bahu Hamari Rajnikant" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra." She participated in "Bigg Boss OTT" season 1 in 2021 and was the second runner-up on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9" in 2019. Additionally, she appeared in the web series "Hum - I'm Because of Us."

Recently, Ridhima made headlines for accusing the producer of her previous show "Shubh Shagun" of harassment and unpaid dues, describing his behavior as unacceptable.

'What Marriage?'

Ridhima addressed the marriage rumours on Instagram Stories, posting a video where she said,“I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married, and if something important like this is happening in my life, I would announce it myself. There is no truth to this news.”

Shubman Gill has yet to comment on the speculation. Previously, there were rumours linking him to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

More About the Wedding Rumours

Media reports had suggested that the alleged wedding would take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and that Shubman and Ridhima wanted to keep it a secret. Some reports also mentioned that no phones or media coverage would be allowed at the supposed event.