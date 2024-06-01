               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's New Ship For A Drone-Powered Taiwan Invasion


6/1/2024 1:15:02 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) is now building the Type 076 amphibious assault ship, a vessel that could play a pivotal role in any conflict with the United States over Taiwan.

Late last month, The Warzone reported the warship may be capable of supporting uncrewed combat air vehicles (UCAVs) and other fixed-wing drones while also carrying aircraft and assault forces.

Built at the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai, the vessel marks a significant step forward in China's naval architecture by bridging the gap between the country's largest amphibious warship, the Type 075, and its most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian.

The Type 076 is approximately 864 feet long and 141 feet wide, with a broader flight deck than its predecessors. It may also feature electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear, suggesting a focus on a drone-centric naval strategy.

The Type 076 aligns with the PLA-N's efforts to enhance its maritime strike capabilities, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, and traditional amphibious assaults. The ship's construction began around October 2023, underscoring China's robust shipbuilding capacity and ambition to project naval power beyond its shores.

The Warzone report states that the Type 076 indicates China's commitment to maintaining a formidable presence in contested regions such as the South China Sea and potentially during scenarios involving Taiwan.

China still faces significant capability gaps in its sealift capabilities, which may be insufficient for a cross-strait invasion of Taiwan. The construction of the Type 076 is apparently part of its efforts to address those shortcomings.

In October 2023, Asia Times noted that the PLA-N's amphibious assault ships could transport approximately the equipment equivalent of one heavy brigade and 21,000 troops during an initial invasion landing on Taiwan.

However, Taiwan would have some 1,200 tanks waiting, more than the PLA's capability to conduct a single, coordinated amphibious landing with fewer than half that number.


China

Taiwanese soldiers repelling a simulated Chinese amphibious invasion. Image: X Screengrab

