420 With CNW - VP's Comments On Marijuana Suggest Campaign Shift On Legalization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at the White House to a group of individuals who received pardons related to marijuana offenses, expressed

her support for the legalization of cannabis , marking a potential change in the administration's stance as the November elections approach. An attendee at the meeting disclosed Harris's statement, which came after

her public call for the DEA

to expedite the rescheduling of marijuana.

Harris, who had previously advocated for cannabis legalization as a senator and during her 2020 presidential campaign, has not publicly championed the...

