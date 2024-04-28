Iran Air announces addition of Boeing 737 to domestic fleet

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, spokesperson Hesam Ghorbanali announced the addition of a Boeing 737 to the domestic fleet of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran, commonly known as Iran Air.



This significant development was revealed via the Iranian Ministry of Road and Urban Development's website. Ghorbanali highlighted that the inclusion of this aircraft will bolster Iran Air's domestic seat capacity by a noteworthy 1,200 seats, particularly enhancing its domestic flight services.



Ghorbanali elaborated that the newly acquired Boeing 737 will primarily serve for emergency domestic flights.



With the surge in demand for air travel, particularly notable during the months of April and May, Iran Air intends to deploy the aircraft strategically on key flight routes such as Tehran-Mashhad, Tehran-Shiraz, along with Tehran-Bandar Abbas.



These emergency flights are aimed at meeting the escalating demand for air travel and ensuring efficient connectivity between major cities within Iran.



The addition of the Boeing 737 to Iran Air's fleet underscores the airline's commitment to enhancing its domestic flight operations and catering to the needs of passengers traveling within the country.



This move aligns with Iran Air's ongoing efforts to optimize its services and provide reliable and convenient air travel options to passengers across Iran.

