Iran's coffee bean imports surge by 48.55 percent in 1 year

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported a significant increase in coffee bean imports during the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2023-March 2024), with 49,000 tons of coffee beans valued at USD148 million entering the country. This figure represents a notable 48.55 percent surge compared to the preceding year.



According to the report, Iran sourced coffee beans from various countries during this period, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and Uganda. Notably, approximately 95 percent of the imported coffee beans originated from these five countries.



The United Arab Emirates emerged as a major contributor to Iran's coffee imports, exporting USD78 million worth of coffee to Iran. This accounted for 52.89 percent of Iran's total coffee imports by value, as highlighted by IRICA.



Shahid Rajaee Customs Office served as the primary entry point for coffee imports into Iran, handling around 82 percent of the total volume. Other significant entry points included customs offices in Mashhad, Bushehr, Bandar Lengeh, and Tehran, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



IRICA also provided insight into the global coffee trade, citing the world's coffee trade value in 2022 at USD45.5 billion. This data underscores the significant role of coffee in international trade and Iran's increasing participation in this global market.

