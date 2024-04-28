Kate Middleton's Cancer Brings Prince William, Queen Camilla 'Much Closer' As They Become Each Other's 'Emotional Help'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Who'd have thought that Queen Camilla, whom Prince William did not like much in the initial days, would become his“ally” during Kate Middleton's cancer treatment? However, the tough times have brought the two closer, as per OK!.Initially, if media reports are to be believed, William never liked Camilla much. After Lady Diana's demise in an accident, he started to realise that there was more to his parent's marriage and divorce than his mother had told him.

Also Read: Prince Harry 'worried' about William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis: 'Of those 3, at least one will end up...'Both William and Harry suppressed their negative emotions while attending their father's wedding to Camilla, a body language expert to The Mirror earlier have changed, it seems, over time, especially since the British Royal Family is going through a tough time. Both Kate Middleton and King Charles have been undergoing cancer treatment. The diagnosis of their cancer happened nearly at the same time, during the beginning of 2024, Royal expert Jennie Bond has spoken about the new-found chemistry between William and Camilla Read: King Charles honours Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla with new royal titles--What does it mean?\"Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover,” the former BBC royal correspondent exclusively told OK!.\"Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact,” she said 'emotional help to one another'\"Apart from the business side of things, I'm sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well. Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns,\" Bond added Read: Kate Middleton sends 'clear message' about her future plans with her latest post: 'Let bygones be bygones'According to Bond, William was slow to accept Camilla as a teenager because he saw how his mother, Diana, was unhappy in her marriage. As he grew up, he realised that Camilla made his father very happy and understood that she was his father's true love.

