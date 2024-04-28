Iran, Tajikistan sign MoU to strengthen road transport cooperation

(MENAFN) The deputy transport ministers of Iran and Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing road transport cooperation between the two nations, according to an Iranian news agency. The signing took place during a meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Road Transport Committee in Tehran on Wednesday.



Dariush Amani, the Head of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), represented Iran, while the deputy transport minister of Tajikistan represented his country. The MOU signifies a commitment to bolstering road and transport ties between Iran and Tajikistan.



During the meeting, Iran's deputy roads minister highlighted President Ebrahim Raisi's administration's policy of strengthening relations with neighboring countries in the region. This move is seen not only as the start of a new era in road transport cooperation but also as an opportunity to deepen relations in other areas.



Amani emphasized Iran's strategic position as a vital bridge linking China and Central Asia to Western Asia and Europe. He underscored Iran's role as a key facilitator of regional connectivity and trade.



The Tajikistani deputy transport minister hailed the meeting as an opportunity to capitalize on available resources to enhance ties between the two nations. Shayesta Moradzadeh emphasized Tajikistan's central location in Central Asia and its untapped potential in various transportation sectors.



In their discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of leveraging international corridors such as the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran (KTAI) transport corridor, the southern route of the East-West corridor, and the eastern segment of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). These corridors are crucial for facilitating trade and connectivity between Iran, Tajikistan, and other regional partners.



The leader of the Tajik delegation extended an invitation to the head of Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization to participate in the upcoming international conference titled "Road to Tien Shan," scheduled to be held next month.

