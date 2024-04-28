Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Gas Field In Iraqi Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a gas field in the Iraq's Kurdistan region using drones, which left a number of casualties.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's rejection of all forms of terrorism and stressed its solidarity with the Iraqi government in taking all measures to preserve Iraq's security and stability.

The Ministry also called on the international community to unite and cooperate to refute aspects of terrorism and violence.

It conveyed Kuwait's sincere condolences and sympathy to Iraq and to the families of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for the injured. (end)

