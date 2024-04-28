World Economic Forum Is Due To Kick Off In Riyadh Later Today

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 28 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, is scheduled to begin in Riyadh later on Sunday, drawing more than 1,000 participants from 92 countries.

The two-day meeting, attended by heads of state and economic experts, aims to support global dialogue and find solutions to common global challenges in light of the complex economic turmoil and challenges destabilizing the world.

In cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, the meeting discusses environmental challenges, the role of the arts in society, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, digital currencies, digital cities and mental health.

The forum will also provide a suitable opportunity for students, entrepreneurs and young professionals to discuss and explore these important issues. (end) kns

