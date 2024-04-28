Iran exports technical, engineering services worth USD1.8B since 2022

(MENAFN) The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iran Water Industry Federation has revealed that Iran has exported technical and engineering services worth USD1.8 billion over the past two years. Emphasizing the significance of exporting such services, Reza Haj Karim highlighted the notable progress made during the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi compared to previous years.



Haj Karim emphasized the considerable potential of domestic knowledge-based companies in exporting technical and engineering services, noting that with adequate support from the government, they could achieve even greater success. Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and other East Asian countries, he mentioned, have exhibited economic growth rates higher than the global average, presenting lucrative opportunities for Iranian domestic companies in this market.



Iran, as a prominent player in the water and electricity industry, holds a leading position in the region for exporting technical and engineering services in this sector. This accomplishment reflects the advanced technical knowledge and capabilities of Iranian specialists and companies.



Haj Karim also highlighted Iran's notable achievements in the power plant turbine manufacturing sector, noting that the country now ranks among the top five power plant turbine manufacturing countries globally. This success is attributed to the dedicated efforts of Iranian specialists in the years following the Islamic Revolution.

