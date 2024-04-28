Iran signs 5 cooperation documents with Sri Lanka

(MENAFN) During the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Sri Lanka, significant strides were made in bilateral cooperation as senior officials from both nations signed five cooperation documents across various fields. These agreements were inked in the presence of President Raisi and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ranil Wickremesinghe.



President Raisi's visit to Sri Lanka marked the second leg of his regional tour, following his earlier visit to Pakistan. The signing ceremony, which occurred during President Raisi's visit, underscored the commitment of both nations to strengthening ties and fostering collaboration in key areas.



The cooperation documents covered a range of sectors, including culture, cinema, tourism, and science and technology, reflecting the broad scope of the partnership between Iran and Sri Lanka. These agreements are poised to facilitate exchanges and initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and mutual development.



Earlier in the day, President Raisi expressed Iran's readiness to support Sri Lanka in its journey towards progress. He made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Project, one of Sri Lanka's largest irrigation projects.



“What is more important than the inauguration of the project is the realization of the concerted efforts of the two countries that are seeking to enhance the well-being of their nations further,” he stated.



President Raisi emphasized that the Uma Oya Multipurpose Project symbolized the solidarity between Iran and Sri Lanka, underscoring the significance of cooperation between the two Asian nations. He expressed Iran's willingness to share the knowledge and expertise accumulated over 45 years of experience with Sri Lanka, highlighting the country's commitment to supporting its counterparts in their development endeavors.



Describing Sri Lanka as an independent nation, President Raisi emphasized the potential for the expansion of bilateral ties to usher in a promising future for both countries. He emphasized the importance of mutual collaboration in achieving shared goals and fostering economic growth and prosperity.



President Raisi highlighted Iran's technical and engineering capabilities as well, noting that the Islamic Republic is actively engaged in large-scale electricity and water projects in over 20 countries.

