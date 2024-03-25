Dubai Investments redefines luxury living at Jumeirah Village Circle

(MENAFN) Dubai Investments, a prominent investment firm listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has unveiled a new residential venture valued at AED 300 million. This ambitious project aims to redefine the concept of luxury living within the vibrant locale of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai, setting new standards for upscale residential accommodations in the area.



Developed by Dubai Investments Real Estate (DIR), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, the project comprises a ground floor, four floors allocated for parking facilities, and an impressive 27 residential floors. Named Violet Tower, this development encompasses a diverse range of residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, offering a total of 287 residential units to prospective residents. Beyond its luxurious living spaces, Violet Tower is designed to offer a host of amenities, such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, children's play area, and various other recreational facilities, ensuring an enriching lifestyle experience for its residents.



Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager of Dubai Investments Real Estate Company, expressed the rationale behind the project's inception, citing the escalating demand for premium residential offerings within Jumeirah Village Circle. Recognizing the evolving preferences of discerning homebuyers, Dubai Investments has responded to this burgeoning demand by introducing Violet Tower, a testament to the company's commitment to providing properties that seamlessly blend luxury with practicality. The launch of Violet Tower underscores Dubai Investments' dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the market and contributing to the ongoing transformation of Dubai's real estate landscape.

