Somali authorities arrest 16 suspects in relations with SYL hotel attack

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Somali administration declared that security forces detained 16 suspects in relations with the SYL hotel assault in Mogadishu.



The assault, which started with explosions punctuated by gunfire on Thursday, hit the SYL hotel which is visited by prominent government representatives and business people placed close to the presidential palace.



Information Minister Daud Aweis wrote in a post on social media platform X that the suspects apprehended involve mastermind Abdinasir Dahir Nur along with four others in connections to cars employed in the assault.



“Following extensive investigation, security forces successfully captured the network responsible for the SYL Hotel terrorist attack,” the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) stated in a declaration. “Justice will be served in court for all involved.”



The al-Qaeda-linked terror group, Al-Shabaab, took accountability for the raid and stated that its terrorists broke in the hotel after bomb blasts and shooting.



Security forces finished the siege following approximately 13 hours by murdering the shooters.



Three soldiers were murdered in the attack and 27 people were wounded, involving three MPs, as stated by the police.



Somalia has been troubled with insecurity for a long time, with the key fears originating from al-Shabaab as well as the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

