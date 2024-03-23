Pentagon's Wallander: Washington Summit To Lay Bridge To Ukraine's NATO Membership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During this year's NATO summit in Washington, the path to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance will be laid.

This was stated by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Celeste Wallander, who spoke at the Kyiv Security Forum via video link.

"While it is too early to say anything here, you should know that the Washington summit will take steps that form a credible bridge to Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO," said Wallander.

She noted that Ukraine does not back down in the face of Russian aggression, adding that the United States, its Allies and partners around the world will not back down either.

The official also praised the Ukrainian nation for defending democracy, freedom, and rule of law while Russia is trying to destroy the Ukrainian state and way of life.

Wallander emphasized that the United States, along allies and partners, remains determined to provide Ukraine with the resources it needs to repel Kremlin aggression.

She recognized the U.S. investment in Ukraine's defenses is also investment in transatlantic and global security so Ukraine's strategic success is critical in multiple dimensions, including economy, reconstruction, return of refugees, steps toward EU membership, defense and security, justice and accountability.

As reported, the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, took place on March 21-22. The slogan of this year's forum: "Ukraine's Call to the World: Together, We Prevail".

This year's NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.