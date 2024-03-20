Trump signals intent to act against Prince Harry over alleged misrepresentation of visa application

(MENAFN) During an interview with the right-wing British network GB News, former US President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that he would take "necessary measures" against Prince Harry if it is proven that he falsely represented his drug use history when applying for a visa to enter the United States. Trump, who is the Republican Party's candidate in the upcoming scheduled elections, emphasized that he would not hesitate to pursue punitive actions against the British prince if allegations of visa application misrepresentation were substantiated.



In his remarks to GB News, conducted by broadcaster Nigel Farage, known for his critical stance toward Prince Harry, Trump did not discount the possibility of Prince Harry facing deportation from American territory if found guilty of providing false information on his visa application. The former president's statements underscore the seriousness with which the US government regards misrepresentation or falsehoods in visa applications, particularly concerning matters such as drug use, which can significantly impact eligibility for entry into the country.



Under US immigration regulations, applicants for visas are required to disclose any history of drug use, as such information may influence the outcome of their visa applications. Failure to provide accurate and truthful information on visa applications can lead to severe consequences, including deportation and other punitive measures.



Trump's remarks highlight the potential legal repercussions that Prince Harry could face if allegations of visa application misrepresentation are proven true. The situation underscores the complexities and consequences associated with navigating visa processes, particularly for high-profile individuals like Prince Harry, whose actions and disclosures are subject to intense scrutiny.

