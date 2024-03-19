700 People Stranded By Cyclone In Northern Australia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A cyclone hit the Borroloola region in northern Australia on Tuesday, cutting it off from the rest of the country and stranding 700 people.

The Australian Army said that it tried to evacuate residents of the area located in the Northern Territory community, but attempts to land aircraft were hampered by wild weather.

Local authorities asked residents to take shelter in their houses.

The Category 3 cyclone pummeled the area with heavy rainfall and strong winds of around 170-200 kilometers per hour, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The last category 5 cyclone to hit Western Australia was Cyclone Laurence in 2009.

