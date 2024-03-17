Fresh NATO associate backs French stance on troops in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Finland has voiced its support for France's position regarding the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, asserting that all options should remain on the table to aid Kiev's war effort. However, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized that, for now, Finland is not inclined to deploy its own troops to Ukraine or engage in discussions concerning such a possibility.



In February, French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of potentially deploying NATO troops to Ukraine sparked controversy within the military bloc. While some member states, including Finland's then-president, swiftly rejected Macron's proposal, Valtonen stressed that it's crucial to keep all options open, especially if the situation deteriorates further for Ukraine.



Valtonen acknowledged the importance of maintaining flexibility in response to evolving circumstances but emphasized Finland's current stance of refraining from sending troops to Ukraine. Despite this caution, she highlighted the need for increased support from Western allies in arming Ukraine, criticizing Washington's delays in providing new aid and emphasizing the importance of upholding its reputation in the process.



As a recent addition to NATO, Finland has demonstrated its commitment to defense spending, exceeding the alliance's 2 percent of GDP target and allocating significant resources to support Ukraine's defense efforts. Despite Finland's reluctance to deploy troops, its willingness to contribute to collective security efforts underscores its dedication to regional stability and support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

MENAFN17032024000045015687ID1107986931