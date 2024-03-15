Oil Free Air Compressor Market Share, Size, Key Players, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Oil Free Air Compressor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

oil free air compressor market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the oil free air compressor market ?

The global oil free air compressor market size reached US$

15.0

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$

21.6

Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

4.1% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Oil Free Air Compressor Industry:

Ongoing technological advancements:

Innovations in compressor design, materials, and manufacturing processes have led to the development of more efficient and reliable oil-free compressors. These advancements have enabled manufacturers to produce compressors with higher performance, lower energy consumption, and reduced maintenance requirements. For example, the adoption of advanced lubrication techniques, such as dry piston rings and non-contact bearings, eliminates the need for oil lubrication in the compression chamber, thereby ensuring clean and oil-free compressed air output. Moreover, the integration of digital controls and monitoring systems enabling real-time performance optimization and predictive maintenance have enhanced overall operational efficiency and reliability, contributing to the market expansion.

Rising environmental concerns:

Environmental concerns, particularly related to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, have become increasingly prominent drivers shaping the oil-free air compressor market. Traditional oil-lubricated compressors pose environmental risks due to the potential for oil leakage and contamination of the compressed air stream. Oil contamination not only affects the quality of compressed air but also necessitates costly filtration and purification processes to meet stringent air quality standards. In contrast, oil-free compressors offer a cleaner and more environmentally friendly solution by eliminating the use of lubricating oil in the compression process. This makes them well-suited for applications where air quality is critical, such as in food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and electronics production, thereby strengthening the market growth.

Expanding product applications:

As industries continue to prioritize energy efficiency, product quality, and compliance with regulatory standards, the need for reliable and contaminant-free compressed air solutions becomes imperative. Oil-free compressors find wide-ranging applications in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, textiles, and electronics manufacturing, where the purity and reliability of compressed air are critical for operational success. Additionally, the growing popularity of portable and mobile compressor units for construction, mining, and oil & gas exploration further fuels market growth. The versatility and performance advantages offered by oil-free compressors make them an attractive choice for diverse applications, fostering market expansion.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the oil free air compressor industry?

The growing emphasis on energy independence and security in emerging economies, driving investments in renewable energy projects such as wind and solar is boosting the demand for reliable and contaminant-free compressed air for various operations, thereby bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend towards automation and digitization in manufacturing processes spurring the demand for oil-free air compressors to power pneumatic tools and equipment is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing focus on clean energy initiatives and carbon footprint reduction, with companies shifting towards sustainable practices, is propelling the market forward.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Stationary Portable

Breakup by Technology:



Reciprocating

Rotary/Screw Centrifugal

Breakup by Power Rating:



Below 15kW

15-55kW

55-160kW Above 160 kW

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Semiconductor and Electronics

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Automotive Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Anest Iwata Motherson Pvt. Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

Boge Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Doosan Portable Power

Elgi Equipments Limited

FS Elliott Co., LLC (Fusheng Group)

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd. (Hitachi, Ltd.)

Hubei Teweite Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Kaeser Kompressoren

Mehrer Compression GmbH Tamturbo Oy

