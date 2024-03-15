President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Receives Former Foreign Minister Of Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Tzipi Livni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Israel, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides touched upon the significance of
the 11th Global Baku Forum, stressing the importance of the
participation of numerous guests and the growing representation of
international institutions.
They expressed confidence that the Forum would contribute to
strengthening international cooperation.
It was noted that Tzipi Livni traditionally participates in the
Global Baku Forum.
MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107980760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.