Egypt, Spain Urge Gaza Ceasefire, Aid Access

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Spain on Thursday underlined that it is essential to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to deliver relief aid in sufficient quantities to the enclave's population.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, said Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ahmad Fahmy in a press statement.

They also rejected military escalation in the Gaza Strip and warned of any military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah due to perilous humanitarian ramifications, he added.

Both sides also opposed all measures that could lead to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause by forcing Palestinians out of their territory, according to the spokesman.

Furthermore, the Egyptian president and the Spanish foreign minister called for supporting the UN refugee agency (UNRWA) so that it can play its due humanitarian role in this regard while stressing that the international community should take concrete steps to recognize the Palestinian state and grant it full UN membership. (end)

