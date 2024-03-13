Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal sets new record for most consecutive wins in football history

(MENAFN) In a historic achievement, Al-Hilal has broken the world record for the most consecutive wins in football history.



Their remarkable feat was accomplished after securing a victory against their rivals Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League match held on Tuesday.



The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Jorge Jesus' team emerged triumphant with a 2-0 scoreline against Al-Ittihad.



This victory propelled Al-Hilal past the previous record holders, the Welsh club The New Saints, who achieved 28 consecutive wins during the 2016-17 season.



Jorge Jesus, the former Fenerbahce coach, returned to manage Al-Hilal last year, and under his leadership, the team has seen unparalleled success.



The 69-year-old Portuguese manager previously served as the head coach for Al-Hilal between July 2018 and January 2019, during which he guided the team to victory in the Saudi Super Cup. His return has reignited the team's drive for excellence, culminating in this historic milestone of breaking the world record for consecutive wins in football.



This accomplishment not only reflects the skill and determination of the players but also underscores the strategic vision and leadership of Jorge Jesus, cementing his legacy within Al-Hilal and the wider football community.

