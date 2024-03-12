Azerbaijani Artist Demonstrates His Art Pieces In Vienna

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Vienna has opened an
exhibition "The Image of the World" by the Honoured Artist,
Professor of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, holder of the
Shohrat and Sharaf orders, Chingiz Farzaliyev.
The exhibition dedicated to maintaining ecological balance and
improving the environment was organised within the Green World
Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Vienna, Leyla
Gasimova, spoke about the creative activity of Chingiz Farzaliyev,
who recently celebrated his 80th birthday.
She said that Chingiz Farzaliyev is known not only in
Azerbaijan, but also far beyond the borders of the country. It is
for this reason that his awards also include prestigious orders and
prizes from various countries. Among them is Austria's highest
award, the Grand Order of Honor. Ch. Farzaliyev was awarded this
award for his contribution to the development of cultural relations
between Azerbaijan and Austria.
L. Gasimova brought to attention that Chingiz Farzaliyev studied
painting in Baku and Moscow, was engaged in teaching, and from 2010
to 2023 worked as the head of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.
One of his significant contributions to Azerbaijani culture is 36
books from the Property (Sərvət) series, reflecting the work of 45
outstanding representatives of the fine arts of Azerbaijan in the
20th century.
The director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre also brought to
attention that the 50th anniversary of Murad Adigozalzade, who
performed in the artistic part of the event, was recently
celebrated, and expressed great satisfaction with the participation
of two anniversaries in this ceremony.
In turn, Chingiz Farzaliyev expressed gratitude for the
conditions created for the presentation of his exhibition. He noted
that the essence of the works collected at the exhibition "The
Image of the World" is a call to humanity to take care of our world
and be more careful with the environment. Positively assessing the
increasing attention to ecology and cleanliness of the environment
at the present stage, the author noted that Azerbaijan is one of
the countries playing an important role in this matter.
Furthermore, People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad
Adigozalzade delighted the attendees with a musical program.
Before the concert, it was noted that when compiling the musical
program, which is a creative gift to Chingiz Farzaliyev, a special
place was given to works glorifying nature and the beauty of
nature.
At the concert, opera singer Olga Chervinskaya performed
romances by famous composers. Works by Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov,
Arif Melikov, Aziz Alizadeh, Vagif Mustafazadeh, Farhad Badalbayli,
Mikhail Glinka, and Sergei Rachmaninoff were also performed as part
of the event.
The exhibition will last until the end of April.
