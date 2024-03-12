Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Share | Trends Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled ” Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′ . The global hyper-converged infrastructure market size reached US$ 11.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: /requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry:

Demand for Simplification of Data Center Operations:

The rising need for simplifying various data center operations is impelling the market growth. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) integrates computing, storage, and networking into a single system, reducing the complexity traditionally associated with data center management. This convergence simplifies the scaling process, as organizations can add resources as needed without worrying about compatibility issues or complex configuration processes. Moreover, HCI systems often come with advanced, user-friendly management tools that provide administrators with a unified view of resources, further easing operational burdens. This simplification is particularly appealing to businesses that need more extensive information technology (IT) resources or expertise.

Enhanced Performance and Scalability:

HCI systems are designed to optimize workload performance, ensuring efficient resource utilization. By tightly integrating all components, HCI can offer improved data processing speeds, lower latency, and faster response times compared to traditional architectures. This performance boost is crucial for data-intensive applications like big data analytics, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Additionally, the modular nature of HCI allows for easy scalability. Organizations can scale out by adding more nodes to the infrastructure, enabling them to handle increased workloads without an overhaul of their existing systems. This scalability is particularly beneficial for businesses with fluctuating IT demands, as it allows for agile adaptation to changing requirements.

Cost Efficiency and Reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO):

HCI systems can significantly reduce both capital expenditures (CapEx) and operational expenditures (OpEx) by consolidating hardware components and streamlining management. The initial investment in HCI might be higher compared to traditional setups, but the overall total cost of ownership (TCO) tends to be lower due to reduced power, cooling, and maintenance requirements. Additionally, the ease of management and automation capabilities inherent in HCI solutions reduce the need for specialized IT staff, further cutting down operational costs. Moreover, businesses with limited budgets are investing in HCI as it offers long-term cost savings.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry:



Cisco Systems Inc.

DataCore Software Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

Quantum Corporation Scale Computing

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:



Hardware Software

Hardware exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its crucial role in providing the physical foundation for these integrated systems, supporting computer, storage, and networking functionalities effectively.

By Application:



Remote Office or Branch Office

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Data Center Consolidation

Backup Recovery/Disaster Recovery

Critical Applications Virtualization Others

Data center consolidation holds the biggest market share as it optimizes resource utilization and enhances efficiency.

By End Use:



BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education Others

BFSI accounts for the majority of the market share driven by the stringent data security and compliance requirements within the financial industry.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific dominates the market, owing to the increasing technology adoption and rising data center infrastructure development.

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Trends:

The growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) within HCI solutions is positively influencing the market. AI and ML capabilities are being leveraged to enhance the operational efficiency of HCI systems, including automated resource allocation, predictive analytics for maintenance, and enhanced security features. These technologies enable HCI systems to intelligently adapt to workload requirements, optimize performance, and preemptively address potential issues, thereby reducing the need for manual intervention and oversight. The integration of AI and ML not only improves the performance and reliability of HCI but also positions it as a forward-looking solution capable of improving with the advancing technological landscape.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: ...

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163