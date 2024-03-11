Egypt Ministers Of International Cooperation And Education Discuss Education Development With International Partners

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministers of International Cooperation and Education met to discuss ongoing development cooperation programs and international partnerships in education. The meeting, held at the Ministry of International Cooperation headquarters, focused on improving the quality of education and enhancing the educational system's efficiency.

This emphasis aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives and Egypt's priorities. The meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry of International Cooperation and national entities to maximize benefits from international partnerships.



Focus on Project Implementation and Expansion

The discussions centered on projects within the third phase of the $100m Egyptian-Italian debt swap program for development. A portion of these funds is being directed to education and technical education initiatives, including applied technology schools and teacher skills development projects.

The meeting also addressed the successful USAID-funded STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) schools program. Ministers explored ways to expand this initiative, which has demonstrably prepared a generation of students for success in international competitions.



International Cooperation: A Catalyst for Progress

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, emphasized her Ministry's commitment to comprehensive coordination with development partners. This collaboration aims to implement programs that meet government priorities for educational system improvements, encompassing both human resources and infrastructure.

Al-Mashat highlighted the role of international partnerships in pioneering educational experiments like STEM schools. These schools currently educate around 5,000 students across Egypt's governorates. She elaborated on various development cooperation programs in education and technical education, implemented in collaboration with national entities and supported by multilateral and bilateral partners. These programs contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, fostering sustainable growth, and preparing future generations for the workforce.

Examples of Successful Collaborations

Al-Mashat listed key cooperative programs, including the Egyptian-Japanese Educational Partnership Program, the national pre-university education development strategy, the basic education improvement program, the Center of Excellence for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and the technical and financial support project for Egypt's comprehensive technical education initiative.

Building the Future Workforce

Reda Hegazy, Minister of Education and Technical Education, applauded the existing cooperation with the Ministry of International Cooperation. He emphasized the Ministry of Education's focus on expanding applied technology schools across governorates. These schools equip technical education students with the skills needed to compete in the local and international job markets.

Hegazy underscored the government's strong commitment to STEM schools, which serve as an inspiration for educational progress. He highlighted the state's dedication to developing innovation and talent, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 and the Ministry's strategic plan. He expressed the Ministry's priority of increasing the number of STEM schools, currently at 21 across 18 governorates.

Hegazy emphasized the importance of these schools, stating,“The innovators and geniuses are the ones who will bring about change, lead the process, and make the difference in the country's progress.” He added that 30,000 students participated last year, with 2,000 graduates. These schools offer a distinguished education, preparing students with project-based learning and problem-solving skills to meet the demands of the modern world.

Significant Investments in Education

The Ministry of International Cooperation secured approximately $490 million in concessional development financing agreements and grants from 2020 to 2023. These funds were directed towards education, technical education, and higher education sectors. Supporters included the United States, the European Union, Germany, France, South Korea, Switzerland, and others.

The meeting was attended by representatives from both ministries, including Shaima Muhammad (Ministry of International Cooperation, Italy cooperation team), Amr Basila (Ministry of Education, Head of Central Administration for Technical Education Development and Director of Applied Technology Schools Operation and Management Unit), and Shadi Zalta (Ministry of Education, Media Advisor and Official Spokesman).