King Bestows Order Of Al Nahda On Queen In Appreciation Of Her Distinguished Service

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday bestowed the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance) on Her Majesty Queen Rania, in appreciation of her distinguished service, her leading role in the advancement of Jordanian society, and her keenness to support Jordanians in all fields.



His Majesty also sent a letter to Her Majesty on the occasion the Silver Jubilee.





Following is the full English translation of the letter:





“To my lifelong partner, Um Al Hussein,

Your Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, may God bless and protect you:



I address you today with my deepest affection and pride.



As I mark the 25th anniversary of the assumption of my constitutional powers, I find myself reflecting on my journey so far, as a humble and faithful servant to our homeland. Through thick and thin, God has blessed me with an unwavering companion, who has stood by my side in constant devotion to this nation, putting her larger Jordanian family before her own.



I have always known you to be a loving wife and a nurturing mother to our children, Al Hussein, Iman, Salma and Hashem, who never fail to draw upon the values of their dear grandfather Al Hussein, and the Islamic values of their revered ancestor, our prophet and messenger of our faith, Muhammad, peace be upon him.



I have witnessed, firsthand, as you have strived to ensure the very best for your fellow Jordanians in various fields, without ever seeking praise or gratitude in return. Every obstacle and hardship you have encountered has only made you more determined to serve the public with honour.



Every time I enter a Jordanian village or home, its people ask me to convey to you their greetings and their appreciation for your efforts to develop our country and create a brighter, more hopeful future for our children. I see, in their eyes, love for the wife of their King and the mother of their Crown Prince.



I see no brighter picture than the one of Jordanian women that you proudly present to the world. They, too, take pride in their Queen and their country everywhere they go. You have never shied away from taking bold moral stances, defending the oppressed and supporting the vulnerable, wherever they may be.



Today, as you celebrate your Jordanian sisters and as the world celebrates women, I can think of no better occasion, nor higher honour, to recognise your efforts. Today, I bestow upon you the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance). May it serve as further inspiration for you to continue with all that you do for our country.



May God Almighty protect you, and sustain you on the path of virtue.



With my love, trust, and appreciation, always,

Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein.”