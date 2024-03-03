EU Boosts Aid To UNRWA With 82 Million Euros, Sustaining Lifeline For Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN/



The executive member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, head of the Refugee Affairs Department, Dr. Ahmad Abu Houli, welcomed the European Union's initiation of fulfilling its financial commitments to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), estimated at 82 million euros for the current year until 2024.

In his press statement Dr. Abu Houli considered the European Union's announcement of disbursing 50 million euros from the allocated amounts to UNRWA during the current week as a step in the right direction to support and empower UNRWA in enhancing its status and its ability to fulfill its mandate granted to it by General Assembly Resolution 302.

Dr. Abu Houli called on the European Union to complete the disbursement of the allocated amounts for UNRWA, amounting to 32 million euros, which will be paid in two stages without delay, ensuring the continued flow of UNRWA services to Palestinian refugees, which constitute the lifeline for them, especially in the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Abu Houli praised the European Union's decision to allocate an additional amount of 68 million euros to support Palestinians in the Middle East through its international partners, bringing the total of its financial aid to 150 million euros, reflecting the European Union's commitment to the Palestinian people.

Dr. Abu Houli emphasized that European funding will have a positive impact on urging donor countries that suspended their additional funding to reconsider their decision. He pointed out that the Refugee Affairs Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization is conducting its contacts and meetings with representatives of donor countries that suspended their funding to review the decision and move towards retracting it.

He continued, "There is no justification for donor countries to continue suspending their funding for UNRWA in response to Israeli allegations of the involvement of 12 UNRWA employees in the events of October 7 without evidence, at a time when the need for its services in the region is increasing."

Dr. Abu Houli warned of the danger of continuing to suspend funding for UNRWA and the insistence of some countries on suspending their funding and imposing conditions for its resumption, which poses a threat to the lives of millions of Palestinian refugees in UNRWA's five operational areas, especially in the Gaza Strip, where they are at risk of famine amid the ongoing genocide and destruction war for five months, resulting in the displacement of 1.7 million Palestinians who mainly rely on the services and assistance provided by UNRWA.

Dr. Abu Houli called on the member states of the United Nations General Assembly and donor countries to support UNRWA and enable it to carry out its mandate and mission, described by the United Nations and international organizations as an indispensable lifesaver for 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.