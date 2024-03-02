Rutte On His Visit To Kharkiv: 'So Much Was Destroyed'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Brave Ukrainians must win this battle and defeat the Russian aggressor in the war he started.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this in a video that was recorded at the train station in Kharkiv and published on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"I am standing here at the Kharkiv railway station. We will soon return by train after a very emotional special day together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. There was a lot of shelling in this city, and we saw it in Kharkiv. So much was destroyed. There were so many deaths. And it's pointless. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and other buildings were destroyed, they are not military facilities. This is only done to scare people so that they eventually surrender. But it didn't work. Putin will not succeed," Rutte said.

He also spoke about how children study underground at the metro station: "And this is not normal, because they should study in a normal school. But it is wonderful that they are trying to create conditions for them under such difficult circumstances. It is so important."

Rutte also reported on the results of his visit to Ukraine.

"We've agreed on how we're going to help in the short term with more munitions and air defense. And we've entered into an agreement for the next ten years, both militarily and in many other areas. And it's an ongoing commitment because these brave people must win this battle, they must not lose it to Russia, for the sake of their future and their children. But also for our security. And because at stake are our shared values of humanity, democracy and a free press. This is so fundamental," Rutte said

Earlier reports said that Zelensky and Rutte had signed a bilateral security agreement in Kharkiv. The document envisages the allocation of EUR 2 billion in military aid for Ukraine this year.