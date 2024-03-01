Roxy Cinemas Unveils Exclusive Oscars Experience: Best Picture Nominees, Events And More

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A complete Oscars experience from Sunday, 3rd March to Sunday, 17th March, featuring Best Picture nominees, latest news and updates, themed mocktails, photo opportunities and events.



Watch 2023's top films like 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' at Roxy Cinemas' luxury screens with tickets starting from AED 40

Enjoy Barbie-themed Ladies Night and Roxy Rewind with screenings of 'Jurassic Park' every Monday in March Winners of the People Choice Awards can view their favourite film on the big screen at Roxy Cinemas.

Dubai, UAE: Lights, camera, action! Roxy Cinemas is thrilled to showcase the finest blockbusters of 2023 and Oscar-nominated films to its luxury screens for movie lovers across Dubai.

From Sunday, 3rd March to Sunday, 17th March, the city's premium cinema will become the ultimate destination for all things Oscars. The experience will feature the Best Picture nominees, latest Oscar's news and updates, exciting events, photo opportunities and much more.

Movie aficionados can revel in the excitement of watching the most acclaimed films of 2023 on the big screen at Roxy Cinemas' Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej and Boxpark locations. With tickets starting from just AED 40, audiences can catch screenings of Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall and The Holdovers across Roxy Gold, Platinum and Silver viewing experiences.

The monthly 'Ladies Night' at Roxy Cinemas will also undergo an Oscar-worthy makeover this month with the screening of the ultimate girl power film, Barbie. Ladies will enjoy the magic of Barbie with their closest friends indulging in specially curated Pink Dream mocktails, scrumptious treats and receive a special gift bag at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and JBR locations on 5th March. The Oscars celebration doesn't end there! Roxy Rewind invites audiences to relive the nostalgia of classic cinema with Platinum screenings of Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster, Jurassic Park – a three-time Academy Award winner, every Monday throughout March.

To complement the cinematic experience, Roxy Cinemas will also be serving up an innovative Oscars-inspired mocktails menu, allowing guests to sip and savour in style. Guests at Roxy Cinemas can delight in a tantalizing array of flavours with the specially crafted mocktails menu, featuring the Pink Dream, a delightful pink concoction inspired by Barbie; the 'Pop'Enheimer, a sparkling sensation paying homage to Oppenheimer; the Elderflower Moon, a refreshing drink named after the Flower Moon; and the Golden Glory, a luxurious creation inspired by the iconic Golden Oscars' statuette.

Following the Oscars celebrations, Roxy Cinemas will extend the celebration to the winners of the People's Choice Award, offering them the opportunity to experience their favourite film on the big screen at Roxy Cinemas. Through Roxy Cinemas' social media channels, movie lovers can vote for their favourite film, elevating the excitement of the cinematic experience.