'Late Night Meeting, Then Back To Work Early Morning': PM Modi's Schedule Draws Wide Praise From Netizens

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tallest leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commands immense mass appeal and public connect despite being in power for ten years. The reason behind this is not his post or stature but his unwavering commitment and dedication to nation's growth and developmental goals.

PM Modi believes in leading from the front and setting an example with personal effort and endeavour. Be it the austere 11-day rituals of 'yam niyam' during Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha or the grueling campaigning schedules of party, he makes it a point to set new benchmarks.

In latest display of exemplary leadership, PM Modi attended the BJP's marathon Central Election Committee meeting till wee hours of Friday morning and left for his residence at 3.30 a.m. Later, at 8 a.m., he left for two-day visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal visit, where he will dedicate projects worth thousands of crores.

Such rigorous work life balance of the Prime Minister at the age of 73 has left netizens stunned and wondering whether he is a "superhuman".

Many netizens are showering lavish praises on him for leading by example while others boasting about his integrity and devotion to the nation.

"His day at work begins again long before you or I wake up. There is a reason BJP wins and Bharat is winning," said one of the X users.

Some people said that PM Modi is fulfilling his claim of being 'pradhansevak' of the nation.

"Despite chance of absolute win, the Prime Minister's dedication, passion, continuous reinvention of messaging, and a 'do or die' competitive spirit makes him a role model for achievers," said filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri.

Denizens also said that Opposition tried hard to puncture 'Modi ki guarantee' slogan but failed miserably.

The reason behind it is that PM Modi does not mind working extra hours for fulfilling his promises to the nation. And, this makes the guarantee not a mere poll slogan but a commitment that he will strive to achieve at all costs.