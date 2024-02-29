Every Word Well-Weighed: Macron On Own Statement About Troop Deployment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron emphasizes that his position on the possibility of sending Western troops into Ukraine is well-weighted and thought-through.

He stated this on the sidelines of the opening of the Olympic settlement in Saint-Denis, Ukrinform reports with reference to Le Monde .

"Every word I pronounce on this topic is weighed, thought-through, and balanced," Macron emphasized while stopping short of "geopolitical comments," stating that the Olympic settlement was not the right place for this.

In his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to reports of the possibility of a European contingent being sent to Ukraine by once again voicing nuclear threats.

French FM clarifies which operations may require presence of European troops in Ukraine

"We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country. But now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic. We also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory so whatever they're now inventing, whatever they are scaring the whole world with – this is actually threatening to grow into a conflict involving nuclear arms," Putin said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, after the International meeting on Ukraine's support in Paris, Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out in the long run the participation of European troops in the war in Ukraine, while emphasizing that the West has no consensus on the issue.

Photo from lemonde