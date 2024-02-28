Switzerland And Panama To Increase Anti-Crime Cooperation

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland and Panama are to cooperate more closely in the fight against international crime. After the Senate in December, on Tuesday the House of Representatives unanimously gave the go-ahead for a new treaty. For the first time, requests for mutual assistance can be submitted electronically.

This content was published on February 27, 2024 - 11:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This is the first time that a treaty of this type has authorised the electronic transmission of requests for mutual assistance. To do so, both states must be able to verify the authenticity of the request and have a secure transmission channel.

“The protection of personal data is guaranteed,” said Justice Minister Beat Jans. Panama is already an important partner for Switzerland in terms of mutual legal assistance.

The aim is to simplify and speed up the mutual legal assistance procedure, explained parliamentarian Christian Dandrès for the committee. At present, there is no obligation to cooperate. Joint investigation teams may be set up.

Money laundering and corruption

Money laundering and corruption are particularly targeted. Panama has undertaken various reforms to improve the independence of its judiciary. The country is now focusing on the fight against financial crime.

Like the treaties that Switzerland recently signed with Indonesia and Kosovo, the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Panama is one of a number of treaties aimed at improving the fight against transnational crime.

The treaty will come into force as soon as the two states have completed the formalities provided for in their national legislation. As with other agreements of this kind, the treaty will be subject to an optional referendum.

