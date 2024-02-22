Last Year, 17 Thousand Damaged Houses Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration restored 17,000 damaged buildings in the region and equipped 1,200 shelters in educational institutions.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reporting on the work of the administration in 2023, according to the Telegram of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The Kyiv Regional Military Administration also continues to restore facilities destroyed by the Russians. Out of 29 thousand damaged objects, 17 thousand have already been restored. Most of them are apartment buildings and private houses," Kravchenko said.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration continues to equip shelters in educational institutions, with more than 1,200 of them.

"We have created 2.5 thousand additional places in kindergartens. We handed over 83 school buses to educational institutions. We are actively implementing the school nutrition reform initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska," Kravchenko said.

As reported, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will rebuild five houses destroyed by Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region - three in Irpen and two in the village of Horenka.