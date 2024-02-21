Russian President Presented With Project To Promote Tech Solutions With TV BRICS Support

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Specialists from the National Technological Initiative (NTI) presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a project to promote technological solutions with support from TV BRICS, during the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum“Strong Ideas for New Times.”

Andrey Shket, Director of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Endowment Fund, outlined the project to President Putin, proposing the creation of an international cooperation platform leveraging TV BRICS' extensive media network. As reported by TV BRIC and the official website of the Russian President, Shket envisioned a network of centres in other countries focusing on developing advanced competencies based on Russian technologies.

“Such centres could become hubs for attracting talented young people and ambitious tech teams,” Shket explained.“They could gain exposure to the achievements of Russian companies, our business culture, and our technological solutions.”

He further emphasized the project's collaborative approach, aiming to utilize the expertise of other organizations like the Agency for the Development of Professions and Skills and the ASI's“boiling points” network. Additionally, support from business representatives like Rossotrudnichestvo is expected.

Seeking presidential backing for the project, Shket expressed confidence that with support, the initiative could be scaled to a significant number of countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and BRICS Plus.

The annual ASI forum fosters the development and implementation of socially significant citizen-led initiatives and projects, aiming to identify ideas that contribute to the country's development strategy.