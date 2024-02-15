(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Culture partners with L'ÉCOLE Middle East at Al Safa Art & Design Library







Dubai, 14 February 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) collaborates its latest venture with L'ÉCOLE Middle East, a leading educational institution committed to fostering a love for Jewelry Arts learning. This collaborative new partnership for L'ÉCOLE Middle East at the esteemed Al Safa Art & Design Library marks a significant milestone in enriching educational resources for the community of Dubai and the Middle East, paving the way for the first of many fruitful regional journeys.





The L'ÉCOLE Middle East selection situated within the library, supported by Dubai Culture, is designed to serve as a dedicated space for nourishing a deeper understanding and appreciation of arts and cultural expressions in the world of jewelry. This innovative venture aims to curate a comprehensive selection of resources, including books, archives, and other materials, promoting cultural exchange and knowledge diffusion.



Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, commented:“Jewelry holds a rich cultural heritage in Dubai, with a history that spans generations. The complexities within this field make it a subject of great value for study. We are glad to collaborate with an esteemed educational partner to establish a dedicated library space for this realm. Dubai Culture is committed to unveiling the beauty, significance, and importance of such artifacts, and we invite the public to explore this meticulously curated collection.'



Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East added:“Books play a key role at L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts. It is a tool for research, but also to share knowledge and give access to transmission for all. The concept of“Library Corner” was created by L'ÉCOLE to emphasize the role of books in education. Al Safa Art & Design Library is the first partner to say yes to this singular initiative that we plan to develop in the Middle East, but also around the world, in the years to come.”



The curated books at the L'ÉCOLE Middle East corner encompasses a wide array of titles, including The Art of the Jeweler by Guillaume Glorieux. Students, researchers, and community members now have access to a wealth of resources aimed at broadening perspectives and encouraging scholarly exploration in the fields of gemology (geology, mineralogy, exploitation, and use of gems), the history of jewelry (typology, jewelers and great houses, sociology, watchmaking), and the history of art and craftsmanship (history, trades, techniques, and materials).



'Dubai Culture's partnership with L'ÉCOLE Middle East at Al Safa Art & Design Library marks a significant milestone for cultural enrichment in the region. Van Cleef & Arpels is thrilled to witness this collaboration, and we anticipate the development of further synergies between both entities. This alliance not only underscores the commitment to nurturing arts and education but also lays the groundwork for a flourishing cultural landscape within the region.' Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India.



The inauguration launch event aligned with the founding day of L'ÉCOLE Middle East and coincides with the International Day of Book Giving - bringing a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the beginning of yet another milestone for L'ÉCOLE in the region and the prospering partnership with Dubai Culture.

As part of its efforts to pave the way for this partnership, Dubai Culture held the January School of Life programme, offering participants a range of captivating sessions and workshops on jewellery and design, including learning how to create jewellery collections, design shoes, and make earrings and bracelets among many others. Dubai Culture is also showcasing a range of design and jewellery elements as part of its 12th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, running from 23 February to 3 March 2024 in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood under the theme of 'New Creativity, Same Path' and inviting visitors to join the captivating educational and art infusion.





For more information about L'ÉCOLE Middle East and Al Safa Art & Design Library collaboration, please visit or

-