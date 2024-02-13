ICC Sends 4Th Aid Shipment Within Help Gaza Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 13 (Petra) -Irbid Chamber of Commerce (ICC) handed over Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) the fourth food shipment that was purchased from cash donations provided by Irbid merchants and people, as part of "Help Gaza" campaign.In a statement Tuesday, ICC head, Mohammad Shouha, said more aid will be delivered to meet needs of Gaza people, based on Jordan's "firm" position towards the Palestinian cause, which stems from social and humanitarian responsibility and national duty towards Palestinians.During the recent period, the ICC dispatched 3 in-kind trucks to JHCO to support Gaza.