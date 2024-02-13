General Motors Former Chief Of Philanthropy Lori Wingerter Appointed To Board Of Leading Cancer Support Nonprofit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lori Wingerter, former chief philanthropy officer for General Motors, was named to the New Day Foundation Board of Directors.

New Day Foundation for Families Fighting Cancer Appoints Lori Wingerter, Former Chief of Philanthropy for General Motors, To Board of Directors

- Lori Wingerter, former chief philanthropy officer for General Motors ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Day Foundation for Families , a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance and emotional support to families facing cancer , today announced the addition of Lori Wingerter, former chief philanthropy officer for General Motors (GM), to the board of directors. The announcement was made by New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn."Joining the New Day Foundation for Families as a board member is not just a commitment; it's a profound investment in compassion, resilience, and positive change,” said Wingerter.“Together, we have the power to illuminate paths of hope, inspire transformation, and build a future where families facing cancer find strength, support, and the unwavering belief in a brighter tomorrow."In her previous role as chief philanthropy officer, Lori Wingerter managed GM's efforts to move the world forward with social investments that change lives through meaningful charitable partnerships. During her three decades at GM, Wingerter held various management positions within Public Policy, Environment and Energy, and Emerging Issues and Process Integration functions.“New Day is so fortunate to have Lori's extensive nonprofit leadership experience guiding our organization at such a pivotal point,” said New Day Co-founder and President Gina Kell Spehn.“As we continue to experience unprecedented growth and increased demand for our services across Michigan, it's more important than ever to plan for our future using the wisdom and expertise of our board.”An active community member, Wingerter also serves on the Empowerment Plan and Parade Company Board of Directors. She brings unparalleled nonprofit leadership experience to her role as a New Day board member, having served as the chair of the Global Rivers Environmental Education Network, the Channel WTVS Television–Earthworks Advisory Board, United Way for Southeastern Michigan Cabinet, the Oakland University Alumni, TechTown, Forgotten Harvest, and the Ser-Casa Academy Board of Directors.A life-long Oakland County, Mich. resident, Wingerter received her bachelor's degree from Oakland University, her master's degree from Central Michigan University and completed the Harvard Business School GM Emerging Leader Program. She also earned a Corporate Citizenship Leadership Certificate from the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship.Wingerter joins the existing New Day Foundation Board of Directors, which includes:.Board Chair Ed Lynch – Senior Financial Representative, Edward Jones.Mary Sue Lanigan – Former CEO, Michigan Parkinson Foundation.Matt Jamison – President and Managing Director, PMCF Investment Banking.Dana Zakalik - Corporate Director, Cancer Genetics Program, Beaumont Health; Professor, Medicine and Oncology, Oakland University William Beaumont Medical School.Alicia Jeffreys, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons.David Kwon, MD - Interim Deputy Director-Surgical Oncology Specialties, Henry Ford Cancer Institute; Physician in Charge, Cancer Pavilion, Division Head, Surgical Oncology, Medical Director, Cancer Care Pathways, Clinical Director, Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center.Steven Meyer, Ph.D Assistant Dean for Graduate Education and Lifelong Learning for Oakland University.JoAnne Purtan, Emmy Award-winning reporter and radio host on WOMC.Caron Koteles Riha, top Associate Broker at Real Estate One/Max Broock in Rochester.Gina Kell Spehn Co-Founder and President, New Day Foundation for Families.Michael Spehn, Co-Founder; Financial RepresentativeNew Day Foundation for Families is a 501c3 Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and Top-Rated Nonprofit by Great Nonprofits. The Rochester Hills, Mich. organization is an accessible, trusted and patient-centric cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to families facing cancer. Programs are intended to have a positive impact on treatment outcomes and survivorship by alleviating financial and emotional stressors. New Day pays critical living expenses (direct to creditors) and offers professional counseling and grocery support to help patients maintain medical compliance and improve quality of life. New Day has served more than 10,000 people since its inception in 2007.

Heather Blasko

New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer

+1 248-648-1105

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

Our Mission: New Day Foundation for Families Fighting Cancer