Sharon Papo Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With Success Redefined, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Sharon Papo

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharon Papo in collaboration with the renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide, has co-authored the highly anticipated book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. This transformative book made its much-awaited debut on February 1st, 2024.

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Sharon's chapter, titled "Looking For The Pony," serves as the cornerstone of the book's exceptional ascent. Through her deep insights, readers embark on an enlightening voyage into the realm of personal development and self-discovery.

Sharon also received the distinguished Editors Choice award for her compelling and well-written chapter.

Meet Sharon Papo:

Sharon Papo is a trailblazing executive coach, consultant, and trainer who is known for her positivity, genuine warmth, and sparkle. As the visionary Founder and CEO of Indigo Skies Consulting, Sharon has propelled numerous small and mid-size community-based organizations to strengthen their boards and

surpass even their loftiest fundraising goals, by collectively raising well over $100 million dollars.

Sharon possesses an extraordinary talent for guiding her clients beyond the mental and emotional barriers that often hinder their fundraising success. Her expertise lies in orchestrating major gifts and capital campaigns, and transforming her clients' aspirations into tangible, awe-inspiring achievements.

In a powerful collaboration with Dr. Cornell Verdeja-Woodson, Sharon co-founded LGBTQ eLearning, a company that has received widespread acclaim for its flagship self-paced eLearning course 'Building LGBTQ+ Inclusive Workplaces.' This eCourse serves as a guiding light, fostering understanding, compassion, and helping to create a greater sense of belonging in workplaces across various sectors.

Sharon's academic journey reflects her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. With a master's degree from UC Berkeley's School of Social Welfare and a license as a clinical social worker (LCSW), she possesses the compassion and skills needed to create meaningful growth for individuals, teams, and companies. Additionally, Sharon earned a B.A. in Gender Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Diversity and Inclusion certificate from Cornell University. This educational background forms the foundation of her holistic approach to fostering inclusivity.

The impact of Sharon's work was officially recognized by the City of Santa Cruz, CA, when they declared January 12, 2021 'Sharon Papo Day,' to honor Sharon's intersectional movement building and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Sharon lives in California where she shares her life with her wife and two energetic, lovable kids that fuel her drive to create a world where everyone can thrive, regardless of who they are.

You can learn more at:

.IndigoSkiesConsulting

.LGBTQeLearning

To secure your copy of this enlightening and empowering book, please visit HERE

