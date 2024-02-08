EU possibly to put sanctions on Carlson due to Putin meeting

(MENAFN) American journalist Tucker Carlson is at the center of a potential controversy as European Union (EU) officials consider sanctions following his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports from Newsweek on Wednesday, there are indications that Carlson could be banned from visiting the European Union, with statements from former and current Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) highlighting concerns over his interactions with the Russian leader.



Former Fox News host Carlson, currently in Moscow, announced that he had conducted an interview with Putin, scheduled to be posted on X (formerly Twitter), with Elon Musk, the platform's owner, pledging that the content will not face censorship.



Former Belgian Prime Minister and current MEP Guy Verhofstadt has already called for Carlson to be banned from the European Union, citing concerns about assisting Putin, whom he refers to as a war criminal. Verhofstadt emphasized that the European Union sanctions individuals supporting Putin's efforts, suggesting that Carlson's case should be examined by the bloc's External Action Service (EAS), responsible for foreign policy, with the authority to recommend sanctions, subject to approval by the European Council.



Verhofstadt, known for his role as the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, is not the sole advocate for a ban on Carlson. Former Spanish MEP Luis Garicano, describing Carlson as a propagandist for a controversial regime, joined the call for sanctions. Garicano, an alumnus of the London School of Economics, currently teaches at two US universities.



Estonian MEP Urmas Paet added his voice to the chorus, asserting that Carlson aims to provide a platform for someone accused of genocide, referencing the International Criminal Court (ICC) claims against Putin. Moscow has rejected the ICC case, labeling it as politically motivated.



The potential sanctions against Carlson underscore the complexities of international relations, media freedom, and the diplomatic challenges arising from interactions with controversial political figures. As debates surrounding freedom of speech and political affiliations intensify,

the European Union's response to Carlson's interview with Putin may have broader implications for the relationship between journalism and geopolitical dynamics.





